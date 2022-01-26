STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Paul Reynolds Purchases 10,000 Shares

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Paul Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($46,815.97).

Shares of STV Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.79). 12,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166. STV Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.33. The company has a market capitalization of £165.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

Get STV Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.