SUKU (SUKU) One Day Volume Tops $18.81 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. SUKU has a total market cap of $40.62 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SUKU has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00040751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005966 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.