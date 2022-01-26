Summit State Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Summit State Bank stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

