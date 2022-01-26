Sun (New) (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $156.41 million and $99.06 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

