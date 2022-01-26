Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8,710.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.61% of Suncor Energy worth $184,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

