Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 6.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.81. 18,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,139,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.