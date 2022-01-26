Sunoco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 416,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

