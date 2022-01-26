Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sunoco traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 5436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,814,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

