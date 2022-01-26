Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPB. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.61.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB traded up C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,070. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.96 and a one year high of C$16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.