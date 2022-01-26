SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,402.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $75,402.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,381,293 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

