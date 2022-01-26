Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNII remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 315,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 55.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 309,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 109,991 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 10.1% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

