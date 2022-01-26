SuperRare Price Tops $0.43 (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. SuperRare has a market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

