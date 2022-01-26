Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.15

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 69919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

