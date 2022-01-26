SureRemit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $668.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $410,272.26 and $668.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 54.6% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

