Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Raised to $63.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

