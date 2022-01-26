Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) shares traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.70. 310,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 189,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.