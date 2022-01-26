Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.26

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 2790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $595.75 million, a PE ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,551 shares of company stock valued at $861,604 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

