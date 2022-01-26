Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $445.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.29.

LMT traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $389.84. 19,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

