Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $8.38 on Wednesday, hitting $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 360,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

