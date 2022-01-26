SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

DXCM stock opened at $406.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.80 and its 200 day moving average is $534.94. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $18,330,934. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

