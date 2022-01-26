SVB Leerink Comments on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

MDRX stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

