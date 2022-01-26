SVB Leerink Comments on Nevro Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

NVRO opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.