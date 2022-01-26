SVB Leerink Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.90. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen stock opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day moving average is $282.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

