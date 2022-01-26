SVB Leerink Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.90.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

