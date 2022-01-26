SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vericel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3,360.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vericel by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 124,912 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vericel by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

