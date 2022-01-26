Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $216,110.11 and approximately $237.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.10 or 0.06638006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.48 or 0.99984049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,721,664 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

