Swipe Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $257.24 million and $82.18 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 193,968,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.