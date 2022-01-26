Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Vuzix worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VUZI stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

