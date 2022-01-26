Swiss National Bank Buys 20,200 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

