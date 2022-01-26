Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of PetIQ worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after buying an additional 196,529 shares during the period.

PetIQ stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a PE ratio of -44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PETQ. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

