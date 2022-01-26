Swiss National Bank Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.