Swiss National Bank Invests $1.06 Million in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Ecovyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $254,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

