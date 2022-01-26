Swiss National Bank Sells 1,777,700 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,777,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

