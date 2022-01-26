Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

