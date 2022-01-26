Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) vs. Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Financial Review

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.40 $170.00 million N/A N/A Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.07 billion 0.88 $83.80 million $1.60 18.88

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sylvamo and Schweitzer-Mauduit International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 1 1 0 0 1.50 Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sylvamo currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Schweitzer-Mauduit International 3.83% 17.18% 5.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Sylvamo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades. The Advanced Materials and Structure segment refers to the production of resin-based plastic netting and melt blown products, machine plastic core tubes, urethane films, and resin-based rolled products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

