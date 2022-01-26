Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.38

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and traded as low as $30.46. Symrise shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 82,022 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Societe Generale raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

