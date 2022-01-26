Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $10,245,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $297,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

