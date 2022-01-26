Syscoin Market Cap Hits $527.16 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $527.16 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00295453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,309,250 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

