T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

