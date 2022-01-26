Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 935,767 shares.The stock last traded at $5.95 and had previously closed at $5.50.

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,829,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.