Tadpole Finance (TAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,904.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $999,804.68 and $13,904.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00011993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

