Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Sanders Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,881 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 10.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $5,160,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.37. The company had a trading volume of 140,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $650.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.