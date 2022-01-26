Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

