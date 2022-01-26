Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

