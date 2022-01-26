Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a report released on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

