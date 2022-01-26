Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 633,631 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Tanzanian Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

