Tap Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $464,988.50 and $4,602.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

