Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $810,973.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.00251233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

