TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 7.8%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price was up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 4,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,042,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

