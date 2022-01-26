TD Securities Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Shares of BTO stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.55. 2,175,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,180. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$517,334.40. Insiders have sold a total of 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

